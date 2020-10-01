Beltway between Highways 6 and 92 now complete

A 10-foot-wide concrete trail was constructed on the north side of the new roadway. The project also required the construction of two large concrete box culverts within Little Pony Creek.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Segment D cost $8.8 million, a press release from the city stated. The total cost of all six segments of Eastern Hills Drive and Connecting Roadways Program is approximately $25 million. Several trips to Washington D.C. in the early 2000s led to the award of a $3.5 million appropriation and $10.2 million in earmarks.

Surface Transportation Program funds allocated to the region were also utilized, allowing 80% of the program costs to be paid with federal funding. The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County share the remaining 20%.

Planning of the beltway began almost 20 years ago, according to Barry Cleaveland, who was part of the early discussions as a member of the planning commission and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission. The first phase of the project was aided by a RISE grant from the state, he said.