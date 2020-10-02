Beltway between Highways 6 and 92 now complete

A 10-foot-wide concrete trail was constructed on the north side of the new roadway. The project also required the construction of two large concrete box culverts within Little Pony Creek.

Segment D cost $8.8 million, a press release from the city stated. The total cost of all six segments of Eastern Hills Drive and Connecting Roadways Program is approximately $25 million.

Several trips to Washington D.C. in the early 2000s led to the award of a $3.5 million appropriation and $10.2 million in earmarks.

Surface Transportation Program funds allocated to the region were also utilized, allowing 80% of the program costs to be paid with federal funding. The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County share the remaining 20%.

Planning of the beltway began almost 20 years ago, according to Barry Cleaveland, who was part of the early discussions as a member of the planning commission and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission. The first phase of the project was aided by a RISE grant from the state, he said.