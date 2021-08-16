Car show at McMullen raises $15k for Operation 22 Til Freedom

A car show held Aug. 7 at McMullen Ford raised almost $15,000 to help prevent suicides among veterans.

The event was a benefit for Operation 22 Til Freedom, a local nonprofit that sponsors therapy and a support group for veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and/or depression. The organization’s mission is to help reduce the veteran suicide rate from an average of 22 a day to zero.

Founder and President Justin Thompson was happy with how the fundraiser went.

“It was a great day,” he said. “We’re already talking about next year. We love working with other small businesses to help build the community.”

“I would say this (was) a huge success for the Council Bluffs community,” said Dan McMullen, vice president of McMullen Ford.

Thompson joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2003 after graduating from Lewis Central High School and served three tours in Iraq with the India Company 3/1, 3rd Platoon. He founded Operation 22 Til Freedom in 2019 after losing comrades from his platoon to suicide.

Besides the money raised, an anonymous donor gave the organization a red 1965 Chevy El Camino, which Operation 22 Til Freedom will raffle off to raise additional funds, Thompson said.