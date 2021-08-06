Car show will benefit veteran suicide prevention organization

McMullen Ford will hold a car show on Saturday to raise money for a local veteran suicide prevention organization.

The benefit for Operation 22 Til Freedom will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McMullen Ford, 3401 South Expressway in Council Bluffs. Awards will be presented at 2:45 p.m.

All cars and motorcycles are welcome to enter the show. Visitors will purchase tickets to vote on the top three entries, which will receive trophies. There will also be multiple raffles and food vendors.

Operation 22 Til Freedom’s mission is to help reduce the veteran suicide rate from an average of 22 a day to zero, according to its website. The nonprofit organization, a 501©3, sponsors therapy and a support group for veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and/or depression.

According to the Operation 22 Til Freedom website, 5,000 to 6,500 veterans take their own lives each year. The suicide rate for veterans is three times what it is for non-veterans. Male veterans between the ages of 18-44 are at higher risk.

The registration fee for the car show is $30 for each vehicle. Register by emailing Dan McMullen at dan@mcmullenford.com or calling him at 712-366-0531.

All proceeds will go to Operation 22 Til Freedom. For more information on the organization or metro area resources for veterans, visit operation22tilfreedom.com.

