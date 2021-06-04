Connections donates senior driving workbooks to SWI libraries

Connections Area Agency on Aging is donating “Beyond Driving with Dignity” workbooks for older drivers and their families to area libraries.
The workbooks will be distributed to all public libraries in the agency’s 20-county service area, according to a press release from the organization.
Connections hopes the workbooks will empower the families and caregivers of older drivers, according to Jan Schnack, family caregiver community engagement specialist at the agency.
“It will give them tools to step out of their own comfort zone to help keep a love one safe and independent for years to come,” she said. “Our staff at Connections believes this workbook will serve as an invaluable resource for caring and compassionate caregivers struggling with concern for an older driver.”
Local libraries play a key role by allowing Connections to provide easy access to the workbook at no cost to families.
The number of Americans 65 and older increased by 32% from 2009 to 2018, the press release stated. Meanwhile, traffic fatalities for this age group rose by 30% during this period. Many Americans will have to address this topic at some point in their lives. Connections Area Agency on Aging knows this is a collaborative effort between family members and the older driver in making a smooth transition from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat.
The book distribution is being done in conjunction with Older Americans Month, which was observed in May. This year’s observance celebrated the ways older adults connect with others to build “Communities of Strength.” Older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys and difficulties, Connections said.
The Connections Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Program supports people who care for their parents, spouses or others 60 or older by providing information, resources and support. For more information on the driving workbooks, contact Schnack at JSchnack@connectionsaaa.org or 800-432-9209, ext. 8116.