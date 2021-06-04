Connections donates senior driving workbooks to SWI libraries

Connections Area Agency on Aging is donating “Beyond Driving with Dignity” workbooks for older drivers and their families to area libraries.

The workbooks will be distributed to all public libraries in the agency’s 20-county service area, according to a press release from the organization.

Connections hopes the workbooks will empower the families and caregivers of older drivers, according to Jan Schnack, family caregiver community engagement specialist at the agency.

“It will give them tools to step out of their own comfort zone to help keep a love one safe and independent for years to come,” she said. “Our staff at Connections believes this workbook will serve as an invaluable resource for caring and compassionate caregivers struggling with concern for an older driver.”

Local libraries play a key role by allowing Connections to provide easy access to the workbook at no cost to families.