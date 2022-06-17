Organizers expecting wheels galore for Wheels of Courage Car Show

Organizers are expecting 150 to 200 shiny (but not new) vehicles at this year’s Wheels of Courage Car Show.

The seventh annual event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25 at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

The event raises money for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund, which helps hundreds of patients in need every year. The combination of serious illness and medical bills can be overwhelming to patients. Funds raised during Wheels of Courage help relieve some of a patient’s financial burdens with funding for medical services, prescriptions, and everyday expenses like rent, utilities and groceries, said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer at Jennie.

Wheels of Courage has been a very successful fundraiser, she said.

“It has been fantastic,” Slevin said. “They usually net $25,000 to $30,000 every year from the car show, plus they go to car shows and sell T-shirts.”

Co-chairs this year are Carol and Kim Elder, Jeremy Noel and Pat Miller, Slevin said.

The event has always been held at Quaker Steak, which is a great partner, she said.

The show will feature vehicles in 13 different judging categories. Trophies will be awarded for the top three entries. The event also includes an auction and raffle with “amazing and unique” prizes, according to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation’s website.

Those interested in entering can register until 11 a.m. on June 25 for $20 per vehicle. Judging begins at noon. Those who pre-register by June 17 will receive a free T-shirt. Online registration is available at jehfoundation.org.

