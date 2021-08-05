Axne holds photo contest for southwest Iowa

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne is searching for photos to showcase scenes across the counties within the 3rd Congressional District for her social media platforms and website.

Photographers are encouraged to submit their best photos of scenery, events or landscapes from the 16 counties included in the district, according to a press release.

Rules for photos according axne.house.gov.

Photos must be within the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Adair, Adams, Cass, Dallas, Fremont, Guthrie, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Taylor, Union and Warren Counties.

Entrants must be residents of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

You must be the author of the photo(s) and it cannot be copyrighted, or have a pending copyright application by another author without permission.

Higher-quality photos are strongly preferred. A minimum 300dpi resolution, at least 1000 pixels square is required.

By submitting your photo(s), you are giving Axne’s office office permission to publish your photo(s) on the website, Facebook and other social media networks, in print, digital and any other form.

Photos must not include inappropriate imagery, or imagery that could be construed as promoting commercial or other personal enterprises.