Babies born to two southwest Iowa brothers on same day in November

Two southwest Iowa brothers and their wives were blessed with baby boys on the same day last month.

Dean Dallas Jensen, son of Michael and Emilee Jensen of Council Bluffs, was born at 4:21 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He joined his brother, Mac, who is 19 months old.

At 6:49 p.m. that day, Koe Allen Jensen, first child of Tyler and Molly Jensen of Avoca, was born just across the hall from his young cousin.

“It was like a family reunion at that end of the hall,” said Dr. Lori Platt, obstetrician-gynecologist at Jennie, who delivered Koe Allen. “I think it’s such a special birth story for these cousins.”

Both mothers were induced because of pregnancy-related health conditions, Platt said.

“They did not plan this,” she said. “It just happened they both came in and were told they needed to have babies. It was just really neat how it all happened.”

The brothers “were pretty excited about it,” Emilee said, adding that Michael was proud that Dean arrived first.

“They’re pretty close in age and have always been pretty competitive in everything they do,” she said.

Emilee was expecting to see Dean Dallas on Dec. 14, but her plans changed after she mentioned to a co-worker at the women’s health clinic she manages that she had itchy hands and feet. One of the nurse practitioners cautioned her that that was a symptom of cholestasis of pregnancy, a liver condition that can cause serious complications in babies, and advised her to tell her physician.

“A lot of women don’t realize what that means,” Emilee said.

A doctor she saw on Nov. 23 for another reason told her she should be induced on the first available day, which turned out to be Nov. 29. Her OB/GYN, Dr. Emily Lange, delivered Dean. He was 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Lange started giving Emilee low doses of a medication to induce that morning, but it took a while for labor to start, Emilee said.

“I walked a million laps around the hospital until labor got so strong that I had trouble walking,” she said. “The actual induction took a long time, but labor was about two pushes, and Dean came out. I was really lucky that I had him within about 10 minutes.”

Emilee’s husband and sister were both there, Emilee said. Michael was supportive but stayed across the room. He didn’t want to watch too closely or see his wife in so much pain.

Molly wasn’t due until Dec. 16, but her pregnancy had triggered diabetes, Platt said. On Nov. 28, she saw her regular OB/GYN, Dr. Tana Perry, who told her she would be induced the next day.

“I was a little nervous, because it was my first baby,” Molly said.

Platt delivered Koe Allen because it was after 5 p.m. and she happened to be the obstetrician on call.

“I went in and introduced myself,” she said. “She pushed a couple times, and she had the baby.”

Koe Allen was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long.

“Molly did great,” Platt said. “The type of diabetes she had, once they’ve given birth, they’re not considered diabetic anymore.

“They were just over the moon with the baby,” she said. “They were just a fun couple. (Tyler) was an awesome support person. He was by her side.”

Said Molly, “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Our nurses and doctors were amazing, so we had a great experience.”

The collaboration between all the physicians was illustrative of the teamwork at Jennie, Platt said.

“This is what I like about Jennie labor and delivery,” she said. “We are all super-supportive of each other” and provide the same care, even if they are serving a partner’s patient.

Both mothers and their newborns were discharged on Dec. 1.