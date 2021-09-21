Births & Babies

 Skip to main content
Kristi Johannsen of Council Bluffs is the parent of a boy named Payce Daniel Hildreth, born Sept. 1 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Nellie and Giuseppe Disalco of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Scarlett Moon Disalvo, born Sept. 1 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Stephanie and Joshua Ryan of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Clara Alice Ryan, born Sept. 3 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Trish and Brent Kiesel of Avoca are the parents of a boy named Brick Wayne Kiesel, born Sept. 3 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Taylor and Evan Mikels of Woodbine are the parents of a boy named Boston James Mikels, born Sept. 5 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Paige Funkhouser and Eliezer Alcaraz of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Daniel Apollo Alcaraz, born Sept. 7 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Kylene Judd and Brandon Goff of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named BrayLynn Sophia Marie Goff, born Sept. 8 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Leticia Alvarado and Cesar Esparza of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Noreily Lavonna Esparza Alvarado, born Sept. 11.

Makala and Ben McGhee of Glenwood are the parents of a girl named Chloe Grace McGhee, born Sept. 13 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Sunni and Drew Kamp of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Lydia Joelle Kamp, born Sept. 13 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Krista Lilley and Joshua Gist of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Haley Rose Gist, born Sept. 14 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

