Births & Babies

Kristi Johannsen of Council Bluffs is the parent of a boy named Payce Daniel Hildreth, born Sept. 1 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Nellie and Giuseppe Disalco of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Scarlett Moon Disalvo, born Sept. 1 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Stephanie and Joshua Ryan of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Clara Alice Ryan, born Sept. 3 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Trish and Brent Kiesel of Avoca are the parents of a boy named Brick Wayne Kiesel, born Sept. 3 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Taylor and Evan Mikels of Woodbine are the parents of a boy named Boston James Mikels, born Sept. 5 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Paige Funkhouser and Eliezer Alcaraz of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Daniel Apollo Alcaraz, born Sept. 7 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Kylene Judd and Brandon Goff of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named BrayLynn Sophia Marie Goff, born Sept. 8 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Leticia Alvarado and Cesar Esparza of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Noreily Lavonna Esparza Alvarado, born Sept. 11.
Makala and Ben McGhee of Glenwood are the parents of a girl named Chloe Grace McGhee, born Sept. 13 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Sunni and Drew Kamp of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Lydia Joelle Kamp, born Sept. 13 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Krista Lilley and Joshua Gist of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Haley Rose Gist, born Sept. 14 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.