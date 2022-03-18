Bodybuilder, trainer, author, pastor to speak at The House of Prayer

The House of Prayer will host pastor/motivational speaker Ron Williams at 7 p.m. March 25 at the church at 28 N. Seventh St.

Williams is a seven-time Mr. Natural Universe, inductee into the International Natural Bodybuilding Association Hall of Fame, former instructor of exercise physiology and nutrition, master fitness trainer for the Army at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, 35-year personal trainer and author of several books, including “Faith & Fat Loss.”

He is also a pastor at a nondenominational church in Salt Lake City.

The Rev. Les Jordan, pastor of The House of Prayer, said he has seen Williams on YouTube and online videos.

“Ron is one of the most influential, motivating guys I’ve ever met,” he said. “He’s just a real well-rounded package. I started listening to him and trying his personal training (videos) myself. Then I started having conversations with him.”

Williams recently completed a 40-day, water-only fast, Jordan said.

Williams grew up in Indianapolis, where his early life was very difficult due to abuse and abandonment, according to bio information on his website. He defined himself as a “street kid” and developed a hardness that created a “me against the world” mentality.

“On the outside, I appeared to be normal, but on the inside, the pain controlled who I was and how I viewed life,” he said.

Sports became an outlet for him, and he was obsessed with being the best. He enlisted in the Army when he was 18 years old and began competing in international sports events for the Army, including boxing, swimming, football, platform diving and track. He almost got kicked out of the Army because of fighting, but instead, a sergeant sent him to the boxing team to be whipped into shape. There, he found his athleticism and “champion” mentality to be a gift.

Eventually, Williams’ boxing coach encouraged him to try bodybuilding, and he found that he “had everything it took” to excel in the sport. Ron’s goal was to be the best bodybuilder in the world and he quickly climbed the ladder after placing first in his first teenage competition.

He admits that he was initially attracted to bodybuilding because it was a place he could hide his shortcomings and insecurities. However, after traveling to different competitions around the world, he began to find himself through his faith in God, and over time, he was able to deal with and overcome the emotions and challenges from his past. He was able to apply everything he learned from his early life to fuel what he does today. His life is now fulfilled by helping people physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

The evening will include food, fellowship and the program, Jordan said. The church’s regular Friday Night Fellowship will resume on April 8. For more information on The House of Prayer, visit houseofprayercb.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.