Boyer Chute, DeSoto NWRs to offer several deer hunting opportunities

Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge and DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will offer several deer hunting opportunities during the upcoming seasons.

Boyer Chute will provide both archery and antlerless muzzleloader deer hunting opportunities for Nebraska hunters. The archery deer season on Boyer Chute is concurrent with the Nebraska state archery season. Archery hunting is limited to the archery hunt zones, which are outlined in the refuge hunting regulation access permit.

Boyer Chute will also host one antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt Dec. 10-18. This hunt will be refuge-wide and antlerless only. Hunters will need a Season Choice-Wahoo or statewide muzzleloader permit, which are available through Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. This will be a muzzleloader-only hunt.

All hunters must have a Boyer Chute NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and are available on the Boyer Chute’s website at fws.gov/refuge/boyer-chute/visit-us/activities/hunting or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.

Interested hunters should be aware of an ongoing county road closure leading to the main Boyer Chute unit. Visitors must access this unit by following road detours to County Road 51.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have two antlerless deer hunts on Dec. 17-18, 2022 and Jan. 7-8, 2023. Hunters will be allowed to hunt the entire refuge for these hunt weekends. Both hunts are muzzleloader and antlerless deer only. During these hunt weekends, the visitor center will remain open, but the refuge roads and trails will be closed to all other visitor activity. The scout days for the hunt weekends will be the weekend prior to the hunts. During the scout days, hunters can scout the refuge and hang a tree stand or put out a blind.

Nebraska residents will need to purchase either a Statewide Muzzeloader Permit or a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit to participate in the Dec. 17-18 hunt. For the Jan. 7-8 hunt weekend, Nebraska residents will need to purchase a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit. The Statewide Muzzleloader or Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit can be obtained through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Nebraska hunters do not need to apply through the refuge but will need to obtain a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit (details below).

Iowa residents can apply for the muzzleloader hunt weekends by mailing in a card with their name, address, phone number and the requested hunt weekend, or the information can be emailed to peter_rea@fws.gov. Any remaining unfilled slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For Iowa residents, the December and January hunts will require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take. Iowa hunters can apply by mailing their requests to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.

All hunters must possess a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and can be obtained on DeSoto’s website at fws.gov/refuge/desoto/visit-us/activities/hunting or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.

Archery deer hunting is also available on DeSoto Refuge and is open to the public. The archery season on the refuge is underway and runs until Jan. 10, 2023. Hunters must be properly licensed and carry a free DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulations Access Permit from the refuge. The permit has a map showing the areas that are open to archery deer hunting and explains the refuge regulations. The permit can be picked up at the refuge hunt parking lot kiosks or off the refuge website listed above.

At DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, an entrance permit is required for all vehicles on days other than fee free days. The regular daily entrance fee for private vehicles is $3. Permits may be obtained at the pay stations near the entrances or at the visitor center. The charge for commercial vans and buses is $20, or $30 if 21 or more people are aboard. Annual permits, including the $15 DeSoto Refuge Pass, can be obtained at the visitor center. (The visitor center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located north of Omaha along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley (Iowa) and Blair, Nebraska. Refuge updates can be found at fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or on Facebook — search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.