Carter Lake Winter Festival returns Sunday

A day full of fa-la-la-la fun festivities is approaching in Carter Lake.

The Carter Lake Village Winter Festival returns Sunday, Nov. 27, for a fourth year.

Street-side food trucks will be serving from noon to 4 p.m.

At 1:15 p.m., Santa begins his ride through town on a fire truck.

The truck drives down nearly every street in Carter Lake, with Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to the children and honking their horn to remind families of the event, said event organizer Jackie Wahl.

“They arrive at City Hall about 2 p.m., come off the fire truck and there’s usually quite a few kids lined up when they arrive,” she said.

Visit Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carter Lake City Hall, 950 E. Locust St. Bring your own smartphone or camera for photos. Photo opportunities with Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will also be available.

Also from 2 to 4 p.m., find the letter writing station inside City Hall. Organizers will be handing out goody bags, take home crafts and other surprises.

Outside, have cocoa by the fire pit with family, firefighters and police officers. The event will also offer live entertainment and the option to vote on decorated trees. There will be plenty of activities for children.

From 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy a free dinner and holiday karaoke at the Carter Lake Improvement Club, 4328 N. Ninth St. Hot dogs, soup and dessert will be available.

“We’d really like to have people show up and get into the holiday spirit with the karaoke, or just singing Christmas carols,” Wahl said.

Attendees are asked to bring food donations for senior holiday baskets. Dry goods and monetary donations are helpful when putting together the baskets, which deliver supplies for a holiday meal around Christmas.

“This is our fourth year,” Wahl said. “The first year it was much smaller. The second year was right in the middle of COVID. We did a drive-thru and still ended up with 140-some children.”

Organizers hope the new community center will be ready next year to allow for additional activities.

The event is sponsored by the City of Carter Lake and the Omaha Public Power District.

“New sponsors have joined us this year, and we hope to have our event grow and get even better,” organizer Jackie Wahl said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa helped fund gifts for 175 children through the event, along with three other area holiday celebrations.

“Celebrating the holidays and gathering community really does help to add an additional layer of joy during this season of giving,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. “We at the Community Foundation are so happy to support this community event and help kick off the holidays for the families of Carter Lake, as well as for all the visitors joining the celebration.”

Decorating contests

In other holiday news, Carter Lake Parks & Rec is hosting a Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

Judging will be Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as honorable mentions.

A Christmas Tree Decorating Contest is also approaching.

People and groups will soon be decorating trees in the Carter Lake Council Chambers at City Hall. After the trees are up, the community can view the trees during business hours Dec. 9-16.

Trees will be judged for Originality, Most Unusual, The Best Department and The Kid’s Choice. The winners will be announced at the Dec. 19 meeting of the Carter Lake City Council.