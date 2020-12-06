Carter Lake's 'Spitfire' Gunderson going strong at 100

“I used to (complain) about that,” she said with a chuckle. “They never used to decorate. Now they do.”

The 100-year-old said she enjoys volunteering for committees at the center, spearheading bake sales and other projects. She’s served as the senior center’s queen for the annual Carter Lake parade multiple times. Last year, she served as Mrs. Claus for the center’s Christmas party, spreading job to children.

“This is where you find good friends,” she said of the center, adding, “I like playing cards with the gang.”

Wherever she goes, Gunderson’s usually in charge.

“I come down here and boss people around,” she said with a wry smile.

“She’s just always energetic,” center Director Linda Tice said. “A great person to be around. She greets new people, always friendly.”

Sitting at the senior center during her party, enjoying her coffee, Gunderson was asked what’s the key to a long life.

“Have fun,” she said. “Have lots of grandchildren. And lots of good friends.”

Gunderson said she has 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.