Carter Lake's 'Spitfire' Gunderson going strong at 100

CARTER LAKE — Esther “Billie” Gunderson turns 100 today.
Happy birthday, Billie.
“Woo!” Gunderson said Friday while opening a present during a masked, socially-distanced birthday party at the Dahlheimer Senior Center in Carter Lake. “Can you believe it?”
Center employee and party organizer Robin Conner called Gunderson a “spitfire.” The description is apt.
During the party, Gunderson was quick with a quip — and a grin. Introduced to members of the Nonpareil team, she asked, “What do you want me to do, dance?” before showing off her skills with a shimmy.
Gunderson was born in Fargo, North Dakota and later married James O. Gunderson. The pair had eight children together, including one that died during birth, according to her family. The family lived in Brainard, Minnesota, where Billie worked at Thrifty Drug before becoming the manager of the local Hallmark Card Shop before retiring. James worked at Hamm’s Brewery and later Viking Coca-Cola.
Billie Gunderson said she moved to Carter Lake 21 years ago, after her husband died, to be near family here.
“I wanted to be close to family,” she said. “And it’s a great place. We have everything here.”
And Gunderson’s worked to bring a little cheer. She mentioned pushing city officials to decorate City Hall for the holidays.
“I used to (complain) about that,” she said with a chuckle. “They never used to decorate. Now they do.”
The 100-year-old said she enjoys volunteering for committees at the center, spearheading bake sales and other projects. She’s served as the senior center’s queen for the annual Carter Lake parade multiple times. Last year, she served as Mrs. Claus for the center’s Christmas party, spreading job to children.
“This is where you find good friends,” she said of the center, adding, “I like playing cards with the gang.”
Wherever she goes, Gunderson’s usually in charge.
“I come down here and boss people around,” she said with a wry smile.
“She’s just always energetic,” center Director Linda Tice said. “A great person to be around. She greets new people, always friendly.”
Sitting at the senior center during her party, enjoying her coffee, Gunderson was asked what’s the key to a long life.
“Have fun,” she said. “Have lots of grandchildren. And lots of good friends.”
Gunderson said she has 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
“The only problem is they live all over,” she said with a laugh.
But the family made sure to show their love and support. That included a birthday singing telegram sent by some of her children.
On Friday, a woman dressed as a chicken brought some fun, chaotic energy to the center, serenading partygoers with a rendition of both “Happy Birthday” and the chicken dance song while bestowing Gunderson with some large balloons, along with a balloon crown.
“This is pretty fabulous. They’ve been planning it since last summer — and I didn’t know,” Gunderson said of the party.
At 100, Gunderson shows no signs of slowing down, the few obstacles including what she’d do with some of the party favors of the day — “Where the heck am I gonna put that big balloon?”
“I can party all weekend,” Gunderson said.
