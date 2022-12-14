CBPL Christmas event will feature educational entertainer Thursday

Tis’ the Season to join the Council Bluffs Public Library in the presentation by Martina Mathisen on “Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions.”

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Discover the fascinating real-life story of "The Night Before Christmas," as told by educational entertainer Martina Mathisen, along with stories of American Christmas traditions.

Why do we kiss under the mistletoe? Why do we decorate with poinsettias? Where did the jolly old man in the red suit come from anyway?

Mathisen, a “living history” storyteller, gives over 200 presentations for libraries, senior centers, women's groups and fundraisers each year, where she expresses her passion for history by bringing historical characters to life.

This is a virtual program that can be viewed in the library, 400 Willow Ave., Conference Room B. The event can also be viewed from home via Zoom for those who pre-register.

This program is free of charge and open to the public, and is sponsored by The Council Bluffs Library Foundation.

To pre-register, visit councilbluffslibrary.org and find this program under the list of events.

The presentation will also be recorded and will be available on the library's website under "YouTube recordings" for the next four weeks.