Christmas at the Dodge House celebration a Christmas tradition

A treasured Council Bluffs tradition is returning soon, as the Historic General Dodge House prepares for its annual Christmas at the Dodge House celebration.

The interior of the Victorian mansion is “100% ready to go,” and exterior holiday lights will be illuminated at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to Executive Director Tom Emmett.

“The General’s Ladies do the general decorating, and then different florists, organizations and families come in to decorate the trees,” Emmett said. Members of the Iowa Western Community College baseball team also helped put things up this year, he said.

As always, there will be more than 20 Christmas trees on display and decorated for the season — 16 in the Dodge House and six in the Beresheim House, he said. The theme this year is “Hometown Christmas.”

Many past visitors will return to see the holiday splendor, Emmett said.

“We get quite a few at this time of the year,” he said. “Families who have made the Dodge House a tradition for generations will come. They came as a kid, and they will bring their grandkids.”

Hundreds of lights will light up the exterior when they are switched on Nov. 29, Emmett said.

“It can be seen from the expressway,” he said. “It’s really something for the community to be proud of.”

The Dodge House will hold several special events during the holiday season, including the following:

Family Night — 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1: Santa will be there to greet visitors and pose with children. Visitors can make a Christmas ornament in the Beresheim House, then tour the Dodge House and enjoy cookies and cocoa in the ballroom. Admission will be $15 per family.

Breakfast with Santa — seatings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3: Santa will await visitors in the ballroom, and “The Night Before Christmas” will be read. Craft activities will be held in the basement, and children can pose with Mr. Claus and his sleigh outside. The cost is $15 per person, with children age 2 and younger admitted free. Registration is required and closes Dec. 1; see dodgehouse.org.

A Day with the Dodges — 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4: Tour the Dodge House and enjoy carolers, live music, costumed characters and the Dodges. Regular admission applies — adults, $10; seniors (65+), students (6-18) and veterans (with ID), $5; and children younger than 6, free.

Regular hours in December are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. The last admission is one hour before closing.

The Dodge House is closed throughout January for cleaning and maintenance.