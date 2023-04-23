About 30,000 plants are being raised — about 85% of those from seedlings — in a local greenhouse owned by the City of Council Bluffs.

The city produces almost 99% of its herbaceous perennials and annuals in house, opting to buy other plants like shrubs and trees locally.

The greenhouse provides a home for these plants used in park landscaping projects, including new displays planned for Peterson Park, Prospect Park, Pirate Cover Water Park and Valley View this year.

The city greenhouse has a long history in Council Bluffs.

“The city has been doing this since the 1900s,” City Horticulturist Jeff Wigington said.

The original greenhouse sat in Fairmount Park but eventually burned down. The current greenhouse was built in 1998.

“In the ‘60s and ‘70s, they started expanding and doing a lot more of the annual beds,” Wigington said. “When I took over here is when we started doing a lot more perennials.

“My goal and hope it to have a floral arrangement in every park, that’ll be a mix of perennials and annuals around park signs.”

City greenhouses are a common effort among larger cities, Wigington said. Neighboring Omaha has its own city greenhouse, but the closest Iowa city with a similar program is likely Des Moines.

“West Des Moines is more our size, but they don’t have one,” Wigington said.

Each year around July 4, the Horticulture and Grounds Division works to start planning for the upcoming season, going over what worked and what didn’t that year and going from there.

“A lot of the seeds we start, we know these things work,” Wigington said. “They’re deer proof, they flower year-round; they’re easy to grown and maintain.”

The department is responsible for 17 acres of landscaping spread throughout 40 parks. They also maintain flower displays at City Hall and on the street corners downtown.

“It creates a welcoming environment and makes people feel good,” Wigington said. “I think people get a lot out of it. I’ve heard a lot of good feedback, that it’s noticeably different, the things we’ve been doing the past few years.”

From January through May, staff is in the greenhouse working on the project. No plants go out until Mother’s Day, a popular planting benchmark in the area.

When the former city horticulturist retired, the city did a cost analysis study to determine if maintaining the greenhouse project was worthwhile, Wigington said. The effort is a facilitated through the horticulture and grounds department, which is responsible for the care and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and perennial and annual plantings throughout the city.

“By doing this in house, it saves the city tens of thousands of dollars,” Wigington said. “It’s a great job, a lot of fun and really rewarding.”

Now, the city is looking to expand its greenhouse. Staff hopes to secure funding for an addition that would double the size of the structure.

“The goal is to have a floral display in every park,” Wigington said. “It’s going to take a little while, but we’re slowly getting there. In order to do that, we’re also going to have to have the addition to the greenhouse. Our director is working diligently to get the funding and get that going.”