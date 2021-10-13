City receives gold designation for solar energy

Council Bluffs is beginning to go solar.
Led by work by Councilman Mike Wolf, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh and the Council Bluffs Community Development staff, Council Bluffs officials said the city is creating easier, affordable and faster options for solar development for homes and businesses.
The city noted “using the sun as a renewable energy source, solar energy improves environmental quality by reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, supporting local solar companies in Iowa, saving energy costs and improving electric grid resilience during peak demand,” in announcing that with these improvements the city recently received a Gold designation from the National SolSmart program by making solar energy more available to the community.
This designation shows that Council Bluffs is “open for solar business,” officials said.
“We are proud to be a SolSmart Gold city and will continue to promote the advancement of solar in our community by helping residents and businesses efficiently and successfully go solar,” Community Development Director Brandon Garrett said in the release.
Wolf said the conversation to go solar started when the 2019 floods hit the metro area. The conversation focused around what the city could do to make the community more resilient and sustainable while also simplifying any unneeded administrative burdens within city departments, he said.
An immediate benefit for those who decide to go solar is a lower monthly electric bill.
“Depending on when individuals and companies install and turn on solar, they may also be eligible for state and federal income tax credits,” Wolf said. “The less immediately noticeable impact will be in the reduction of carbon emissions and pollution created to power the attached buildings, helping to create better air quality and an environment here in Council Bluffs.”
Patricia Slatin, a Council Bluffs local, said she hasn’t had an electric bill (besides the required fees) since panels were installed at her home.
“Even in January and February, the panels provide more electricity than the house needs,” she said. “The extra output goes to the MidAmerican grid and helps to supply other houses’ electric needs, and I’m happy to do this.”
She said the extra output is significant enough that she’s able to consider getting an electric vehicle, which she hopes to do early in 2022. Slatin said her main reason for going solar was her concern about climate change and to protect the environment.
“When I moved here and began living in the house year-round in 2016, I was surprised to learn that MidAmerican still generated electricity by burning coal, while having so many wind turbines in the state,” she said. “I think that if they could add some solar arrays to their use of wind, they might be able to dispense with the coal.”
She said she’s concerned about the impact that the coal burning has on both air and water quality in and around Council Bluffs and remembers how the output from power plants would impair the quality of air on summer evenings when she would visit before moving to the city.
“It does seem to be better now — I think MidAmerican has installed some filters to help mitigate pollution — but the filters can only do so much,” she said. “I was hoping that by showing an interest in home generation, I might help make a point to MidAmerican that customers are interested in cleaner energy.”
According to MidAmerican, in 2020 83.6% of our Iowa customers’ annual energy usages was powered by renewable sources, mostly wind. The company has said it is working toward going 100% renewable.
Council Bluffs was also presented with a Special Recognition Award from SolSmart based on the actions to reduce barriers to solar energy development in the community.
“The SolSmart Special Recognition Award celebrates communities that have gone above and beyond — earning at least 60% of the total points available in one or more of the eight SolSmart categories,” the release said. “Council Bluffs is the only community to receive a SolSmart designation in the metro area.”
In the state of Iowa, Council Bluffs is the only community between Cedar Rapids and Denver to receive the designation.
“As a SolSmart designee, the city of Council Bluffs helps solar companies reduce the cost of installations and pass those savings on to consumers, therefore allowing more homes and businesses to obtain affordable, clean and reliable electricity through solar,” the release said.
Walsh said earning a Gold designation is a great accomplishment.
“We are proud of our Community Development Department for taking the initiative, refining their processes, and demonstrating a commitment to renewable energy,” the mayor said.
Community members can see the solar potential of their property at sunroof.withgoogle.com. For those with questions call the Permits and Inspections Division at 712-890-5276 or the Planning and Zoning Division at 712-890-5350.
“This has been a great partnership between the council and the Community Development Department with the mayor’s support to reduce the amount of red tape needed for permitting new solar installations, increase awareness and improve training about solar installations for our City,” Wolf said. “This is to ensure everyone remains safe, enable our community to take another step to improving their daily lives through cleaner air and localized power generation while also putting Council Bluffs on the map as a community that is focused on the future and committed to creating a more resilient and sustainable community.”