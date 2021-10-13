City receives gold designation for solar energy

An immediate benefit for those who decide to go solar is a lower monthly electric bill.

“Depending on when individuals and companies install and turn on solar, they may also be eligible for state and federal income tax credits,” Wolf said. “The less immediately noticeable impact will be in the reduction of carbon emissions and pollution created to power the attached buildings, helping to create better air quality and an environment here in Council Bluffs.”

Patricia Slatin, a Council Bluffs local, said she hasn’t had an electric bill (besides the required fees) since panels were installed at her home.

“Even in January and February, the panels provide more electricity than the house needs,” she said. “The extra output goes to the MidAmerican grid and helps to supply other houses’ electric needs, and I’m happy to do this.”

She said the extra output is significant enough that she’s able to consider getting an electric vehicle, which she hopes to do early in 2022. Slatin said her main reason for going solar was her concern about climate change and to protect the environment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}