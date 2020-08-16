Clarinda native Simmons returns to competion after 12 years

As Jason Simmons took the stage, he was relaxed and enjoying the experience. His “WHY” was different than in previous competitions.
“I was representing my Heavenly Father,” said Jason Simmons.
A 1992 Clarinda High School graduate, Jason Simmons, recently competed in the men’s physique division of the International Pro Elite Aug. 1 in St. Louis, Missouri placing second.
After retiring from bodybuilding in 2007, he hadn’t given competing much thought. Then in August of 2019, his son, Brady, challenged him during a conversation about goals to compete again.
Simmons had initially become interested in bodybuilding while in his mid-twenties.
“I didn’t know a lot about lifting,” said Simmons. “I just knew I needed to change some habits.”
Simmons said the first gym he joined was owned by a bodybuilder and had a bodybuilding doctor available. He said among many things, the doctor taught him how to lift correctly, work hard and how to pose.
“She had a significant impact on my life and in the fitness arena, really,” said Simmons.
Simmons said as his knowledge grew, he competed in multiple shows as a bodybuilder in the early 2000’s.
“I don’t necessarily have the right body for bodybuilding,” said Simmons. “I’m lankier and have an athletic build. I burn fat fast, so putting on muscle is difficult for me.”
For this reason, when Simmons was challenged to compete again, he decided to compete in a newer division called the men’s physique that was perfect for his body style.
Simmons said, judging for the men’s physique division is based on overall athletic leanness, symmetry and balance. He said less muscle mass is required than in the bodybuilding division and poses are slightly different.
“Coming from bodybuilding made the transformation fairly easy for me,” said Simmons. “I knew how to present the physique I had on stage.”
In November of 2019, Simmons said he had reached the point in training where he was able to compete in the Natural National Amateurs (NANBF) in Liberty, Missouri. Simmons came in first in the competition, earning his IPE Pro Card. From here, Simmons started the next step of preparing to get on the pro stage.
“The mental part of it is probably harder than the physical part of it,” said Simmons. “I’ve really learned to walk with God and not in front of him and do it my own way. This journey, especially as I was getting ready for this pro competition, I was definitely more relaxed and in tune with what I was doing because it was more about representing him then glorifying myself. I just had a different mentality this time. It was more about inspiring and serving others and serving him. When I’ve competed in the past, that’s just not been the case.”
Simmons said the stages of training vary depending on the time of year. He said during the offseason, he lifts five days a week in the morning with a couple of light cardio sessions on other days, possibly. When he is eight to 12 weeks out from the competition, he will include lifting and cardio on the same day.
“It always depends on the person and how far they need to go,” said Simmons. “In my case, getting on the pro stage, I was pretty aggressive with getting as lean as possible. My intensity on cardio this time around was a little more. In my offseason, my cardio is pretty minimal.”
Simmons said diet would also vary but will consist of whole foods with supplements in addition to that. He said when you combine the two, it is powerful.
During the off-season, Simmons says his macronutrient (macros) and calorie intake are higher. Then when you are coming up on the competition, you slowly decrease the number of macros and calories you intake. Macronutrients are the three foods that provide the most energy: protein, carbohydrates and fats.
“I don’t go from one extreme to the other,” said Simmons. “It’s a nice slow, steady progress. You hold on to as much mass as you can with as many calories as you possibly can while getting lean. There’s quite a science to it.”
A body fat index of 8 to 10% is what Simmons likes to maintain. For the International Pro Elite competition, he dropped his body fat to 4%, noting it’s not healthy to stay at such a low body fat percentage.
“Overall, these are very healthy habits other than pushing yourself hard for a couple of months to get that lean,” said Simmons. “So, I would say it’s a very healthy lifestyle for the most part.”
Simmons said he enjoys lifting and competing and the mentality that comes with this sport. He said you don’t have teammates you are on your own competing with yourself.
“I like how the sport brings forth some of the same required assets needed in other areas of life,” said Simmons. “When it comes to discipline, work ethic and not making excuses for why you can’t, all those things go into business and family and they all relate. I think that’s what makes it powerful, in my opinion.”
Simmons said his wife Amy and their five children have been supportive overall and he appreciates them for that because it isn’t easy.
“I tend to lose focus occasionally on the really important area, which is family,” said Simmons. “Amy usually reminds me and gets me back in place. I typically do better all the way around in life when I’m competing or working hard for something. My overall focus and energy is better and more consistent when my habits are healthy.”
Simmons is also a coach for an online coaching/training program called “No Nonsense Lifestyle.”
“For the most part, I work with men,” said Simmons. “We teach them to own the day consistently. It’s more than just fitness. We talk about faith, family and finances.”
Simmons currently lives in Grimes and is in the process of opening a gym in the Des Moines area.
“I’m excited about the gym because I think it increases our platform to impact more guys and impact more lives,” said Simmons.
Simmons said anyone interested in the “No Nonsense Lifestyle” program could reach him by email at Jason@nencco.com or request to join the private “No Nonsense Lifestyle” group on Facebook.
Simmons said an essential part of reaching your goals is knowing “WHY” you want to achieve that goal.
“It’s hard to get anything started unless you know what you want, “ said Simmons. “You need to know the ‘WHY’ and having that nailed down is a pretty big deal. When you have that figured out, it’s strong and makes it pretty hard to back out.”
Simmons said a question he asks anyone he is coaching is, “On a scale from one to 10, how important is it for you to get there?”
Having someone you can inspire by reaching your goals will help by taking the focus off yourself and make you accountable to someone else, Simmons commented.
“When we’re accountable to ourselves, it’s really easy to let ourselves down,” said Simmons. “We do it every day. We don’t let other people down, especially somebody close.”
Simmons said he keeps a daily journal and part of that journal is listing his fitness goals along with life goals. He said he puts a relation or accountability with all of these goals.
“I always wrote down the letter T with my goals for the show,” said Simmons. “The T was for one of my boys, Traeton, that will be a senior this year. One of my big ‘WHYs’ there was to show him that hard work and commitment can pay off. “ Simmons said he plans to continue competing, but it will likely be 2021 before he retakes the stage.
