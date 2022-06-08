 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club News: Bluffs Bridge Club doubles in size, readies for Thursday event

Clockwise from top left, Bluffs Bridge Club members Dr. Ted Hoff, Vera Blachford, Dr. James Rochelle and Mary Andersen play at the YMCA Healthy Living Center on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Founded in September 2019 by Hoff and Dick Miller, the Bluffs Bridge Club meets for duplicate and social bridge at the YMCA Healthy Living Center every Thursday.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Bluffs Bridge Club doubles in size, readies for Thursday eventSouthwest Iowa’s first American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) — Bluffs Bridge Club, organized in late 2019 by two local philanthropists and bridge enthusiasts Dr. Ted Hoff and Richard “Dick” Miller, has recently doubled its attendance and membership.

In spite of an 18-month pandemic pause, the club bounced back in “Spades” said Ted Hoff, co-founder. As a result, Bluffs Bridge Association is hosting a Breakfast Buffet Bonus for participating bridge players on Thursday, June 9, at 9:00 a.m., preceding the Duplicate Bridge Games scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., which includes a complementary bridge lesson.

Held at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 704 S Main St. in Council Bluffs, the Bluffs Bridge Club now boasts approximately 80-plus members on its roster from which to build Thursday’s bridge games, now averaging 40 plus players or 10 tables per session.

Dr. James Rochelle, club manager, commented enthusiastically that “continued growth may see us negotiating for added space within the Healthy Living Center.”

“Beyond promotion, there is an understandable rationale for the increase in the number of participants. The game of bridge is mind-absorbing and mentally-stimulating. It is an inexpensive form of entertainment and a great way to meet people and make friends,” said Pierre Flatowicz, Bluffs Bridge Club director and certified ACBL instructor.

Michael Knedler, president of the Bluffs Bridge Association, added: “We welcome all interested bridge players to join our ranks. Our intentions are to stay in a growth pattern.”

Interested players, or those who wish to learn the game of bridge, are invited to contact our Play Bridge coordinator, Sheryl Stanfel, by calling 515-250-0132.

