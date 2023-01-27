Club News: Bluffs Bridge Club featured in national magazine

Bluffs Bridge Club of Council Bluffs and its director Pierre Flatowicz reached a national audience recently through a featured article and biographical sketch in the January issue of The Bridge Bulletin, a monthly publication of the American Contract Bridge League.

Circulated to over 165,000 households and 3,500 Duplicate Bridge Clubs around the country, the magazine’s article — “Praising Pierre” — tells the story of how this certified bridge instructor and director mastered the game of bridge and went on to share his knowledge with over 2,000 students from all age groups and walks of life in classroom setting throughout the Midwest.

It all began over 50 years ago, when Flatowicz was studying for a double major in business administration and finance at the University of Nebraska. In his spare time, he became a keen observer of fellow classmates playing bridge in the student union building.

Vowing to learn the game at his earliest opportunity, through observation, practice and study, he got up to speed in short order and later mastered the game.

To add to his score of credibility, he has since earned almost 14,000 master points, including close to 8,000 points in gold.

“Truthfully speaking,” he confessed, “my greatest satisfaction has come in teaching others to play a respectable and winning game of bridge. This is almost as rewarding to me as receiving first place in a regional tournament.”

Of equal interest, Bluffs Bridge Club, founded in 2019, became the first club of its kind in southwest Iowa to be sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. Established in 1937, ACBL is the governing body of duplicate bridge clubs in North America. It is headquartered in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Bluffs Bridge Club is the brainchild of two Council Bluffs philanthropists, Dr. Ted Hoff and Richard “Dick” Miller, retired professionals from the field of medicine and pharmaceuticals.

Flatowicz is also the co-owner of the House of Cards in Omaha, an ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge club. He was appointed director of Bluffs Bridge Club in late 2019 by the founding board of directors.

“When the pandemic hit, our operations came to a halt,” said Dr. Hoff, co-founder of the club. “To our credit, though, we benefitted from the advice of an experienced director, surviving to celebrate a rebirth of increased interest and growth composed of bridge players from Council Bluffs, Omaha and surrounding communities.”

Held every Thursday with the exception of major holidays at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 South Main St., director Flatowicz conducts a free-of-charge bridge lesson for interested players beginning at 10:30 a.m., which is followed by an absorbing game of bridge from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., attended by over 50 dedicated bridge players every week.

In addition, bridge classes for both beginning and intermediate students are scheduled throughout the year with forthcoming announcements.

“All new and interested bridge-playing enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of these educational opportunities,” Hoff said.

Our scheduling attendant will be glad to take the calls of prospective players. Contact Vera Blackford at 816-260-5530.