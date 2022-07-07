 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club News: Catholic Daughters upcoming luncheon, Centennial Rotary aids pantry

The Centennial Rotary Club presented a $1,692.33 check to the Council Bluffs Food Pantry Association on June 15 to help with food purchases and other expenses. The assistance was raised during the Souper Bowl event sponsored by both Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Food Stores with the collection of perishable food and cash. Pictured are, from left, Rick Stone, Rotary project chair; Keith Adams, Council Bluffs Food Pantry Association; Brian Moon, Rotary project chair; Richard Brown, Council Bluffs Food Pantry Association; and Mike Basch and Joel Jacobsen of Hy-Vee Food Stores.

Catholic Daughters host Summer Salad LuncheonThe Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Anthony #330 of Council Bluffs will host a Summer Salad Luncheon on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the St. Peter Catholic Church Social Hall, 1 Bluff St.

Cost is $10 per plate and includes two free raffle tickets. (Do not need to be present to win.) Raffle prizes include gift cards, a Scentsy candle basket and two elegant centerpieces.

Carry-out lunches are also available.

Proceeds benefit the Catholic Daughters’ charitable causes for the year. Visit cda330.org for more information.

Centennial Rotary

