Club News: Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

Chapter FK held it’s regular business meeting on Friday. The meeting was over Zoom in order to promote safety and wellness among our members. Eighteen sisters attended, and it was fun to see so many in festive attire of the Christmas season.

Minutes were read and approved. President Peggy Tye reminded attendees that this is the time to sign up for committees and project chairpersons for the coming year. Charmaine Kaiser gave a report on a special committee that assembled and delivered gift bags to 29 of the members. Not only was there much joy in putting together these gifts, but also in receiving them.

There will not be a meeting in January, but our Feb. 12 meeting will include a celebration of P.E.O. Founders Day. Hopefully we will be able to have our regular in-person meeting at the Council Bluffs Country Club.