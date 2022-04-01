Club News: Club to offer history lessons open to public

P.E.O. Reciprocity resumes its annual spring brunch Event

After a two-year pandemic pause, the Council Bluffs/Treynor P.E.O. Reciprocity Sisterhood announced today the resumption of its annual Spring Brunch to be held on Saturday, April 23, at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Attendance is by advance reservation to the member’s respective chapter and tickets, payable in advance, are $16.

Those in attendance will have the pleasure of hearing a stirring performance by the Iowa Western Community Band. Under the direction of Don Jacobson, the band is composed of area musicians who play a wide range of brass and wind instruments and combine their musical talents to entertain audiences with an array of familiar standard and pop tunes.

In addition, Reciprocity has arranged for display space so that individual chapters can exhibit and sell their wares, arts and crafts, as a fund-raising effort in a marketplace setting, just prior to the serving of a gourmet brunch menu which will be served by volunteers from the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Council Bluffs.

Coordinating and presiding P.E.O. Reciprocity board members and committee assignments for this event are:

Cheryl Punteney, President, representing Chapter LP

Kathleen Pyper, Vice President, Chapter LR

Karen Collins, Recording Secretary, Chapter MF

Nancy Cozhair, Corresponding Secretary, Chapter MQ

Julie Funkhouser, Treasurer, Chapter OZ

Jan Stone, Project Advisor, Chapter FK

Nancy File, Audit & Bylaws, Chapter GQ

Amy Krasne, Past President Advisor, Chapter IQ.

Committee member assignments include: Cottey College; Lateral Transfers and Unaffiliates; The PCE Program for Continuing Education, and IPS – the International Peace Scholarships.

Reciprocity serves as a clearing house and advisory board to eight different chapters of P.E.O. – an international Philanthropic Educational Organization – which, in the region, promotes educational grants and scholarships for deserving students. In addition, the organization provides a referral service for new and transferring members into the community.

Chapter LP to host history talks open to public

Chapter LP of the P.E.O. International Sisterhood announced today a new series of programs for the 2022-23 season dedicated to historical events in the development of Council Bluffs as a city and in celebration of its 176th birthday (1846-2022). Departing from its usual format, and living up to its mission of philanthropy and education, members of Chapter LP are extending an open invitation today to history buffs and local residents who wish to avail themselves to an enlightening and entertaining experience to learn about the chain of events which brought our city into being, its developing years. and how it has led us up to the present time.

The series of commemorative illustrated talks on our native and adopted beloved city are scheduled, as follows: Held from 1 to p.m. with complementary coffee and tea to precede each program, the series is free-of-charge and will highlight the early years, the middle years, and bring the observer up to the present time in our city’s history. The schedule includes the following topics and speakers:

Tuesday, April 12, “The Early Years” featuring Dr. Richard Warner, retired dentist, president of Preserve Council Bluffs and VP of the Pottawattamie County Historical Society. Dr. Warner poses this question to pique our interest:

“What do you get when you cross opportunity with skullduggery? You get Council Bluffs”

Tuesday, April 26, “Where Have We Been and Where Are We Going?” with Drew Kamp, President, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday, May 10, “Early Scenes, Images and Artistic Depictions of Council Bluffs in its Infancy” selected from the works of early notable American artists. Illustrated by Adam Van Osdel, creative director, Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment.

Tuesday, June 14, “The Middle Years and How They Made a Big Difference in Our City’s Development,” presented by Richard Miller, local historian and philanthropist.