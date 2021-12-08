Club News: Council Bluffs Area Chapter of Iowa Retired School Personnel holds meeting

Council Bluffs Area Chapter of Iowa Retired School Personnel

The Council Bluffs Area Chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel met at the Council Bluffs Country Club on Nov. 17.

The group was entertained by Witness, a women’s quartet comprised of Kay Tucker, Carol Miller, Kathleen Kennedy and Tiffany Arrick. The group presented a medley of tunes that was enjoyed by all those in attendance.

Following their performance, a delicious lunch was served by the Country Club. President Joann Tews called the business meeting to order. Two new members, Mike Skipton and Larry Johnson, both Lewis Central retirees, joined, giving us a total of 55 paid memberships.

Sue Griswold shared her memories of teachers who influenced her to become a teacher. Bev Fletcher was named to a nominating committee to develop a slate of new officers.

The group will be in recess until March 16 when the program “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” will be presented by Gere’ Stevens.