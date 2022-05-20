CLUB NEWS: Fighting domestic abuse

Local organization scores victory against

domestic abuseCatholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330 of Council Bluffs held a citywide collection at all the Catholic Churches on the weekend of April 23-24.

Called the LifeSaver collection, this annual event has been repeatedly conducted by a group that was chartered in 1920. The purpose is to assist families who are victims of domestic violence in Council Bluffs and statewide. Treasurer Janice Roth reported that this year the total amount collected was $5,007.26 — a record amount for which the women of Court #330 are most grateful.

Sixty percent of these funds has gone to the local Catholic Charities Shelter (formerly known as Phoenix House.) The remaining 40% has been sent to the Iowa State Catholic Daughters for distribution throughout Iowa. The need has never been greater, and so the national organization of the Catholic Daughters located in New York City promotes this collection every April across the United States.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is one of the oldest and largest charitable organizations of Catholic women in the world, established by the Knights of Columbus in Utica, New York in 1903. The organization’s motto is “Unity and Charity.”

Chapter FK

hosts meetingChapter FK met on May 13 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty members were present. Julie Morton and Jan Stone served as hostesses, the tables were decorated with spring flowers. Stone donated a large geranium planter for the fundraiser.

Many birthdays were celebrated along with the special birthday of Pat Peterson, who is celebrating her 95th on May 30.

Our program this meeting was given by sister, Shar Pekny. It was about her and Patti Ford’s trip to Egypt in January of 2020. The slide show was very informative and many items were on display that she acquired while on the trip. It was a amazing experience and we were all grateful to be able to share it with them!

The meeting was called to order. Jan Stone presented Charmaine Kaiser with a gift from the chapter for all she did while serving as vice-president last year.

Lana Cruz gave a report on the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education.

Proposed amendments to bylaws and standing rules from the Amendments and Recommendations Committee of Iowa State were read.

Our next scheduled meeting will be June 10.