 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club News: Iowa Retired School Personnel hold meeting
0 comments

Club News: Iowa Retired School Personnel hold meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Club News graphic

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

Iowa Retired School Personnel

The Council Bluffs area chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel met Oct. 20 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-one members attended, including three new members, Sherry Johnson and Pat Frascht, both Lewis Central retirees, and Connie Bradshaw, who retired from Lake View-Auburn Schools.

Following lunch, the program was introduced by Rev. Tews of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Dr. J. Gordon Christensen entertained us with a medley of patriotic and old time favorites. Dr. Christensen, a graduate of Hastings College, was a long time elementary music teacher. He currently has 12 organ students. We were invited to attend his noontime organ concerts at St. Paul’s Church during Lent.

The business meeting was called to order by President JoAnn Tews. A public service announcement was made by Patti Ford, who talked about the trip she is sponsoring next October, which will follow Paul’s journey in Greece. Darlene Schwarzkopf shared with us memories of the teacher who influenced her life.

The next meeting will be held Nov. 17 at the Country Club. The musical program will be presented by the group witness. Any retired person who has been employed in any of our nation’s schools or public libraries is eligible for membership.

Persons interested should call Darlene at 712-323-0539 to learn more about the group or to make a reservation.

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF gathered for its regular meeting on Nov. 4 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Jan Andersen served as hostess and 15 members were present.

We heard short reports regarding the many education projects sponsored by P.E.O. International. We are very proud of the commitment to further higher education opportunities for women across our state, the country and around the world.

Chapter MF participates as a Partner in Peace through the International Peace Scholarship Fund. This partnership gives local chapters the ability to build relationship with international students.

We look forward to communicating with our assigned PhD candidate from Rwanda studying at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Our next meeting will be Dec. 2 and we will honor and celebrate Karen Collins as a 50 year member of P.E.O.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay calm and manage work anxiety

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gadgets: iHome Beauty Glow Ring XL elevates the morning routine
Lifestyles

Gadgets: iHome Beauty Glow Ring XL elevates the morning routine

iHome’s Beauty Glow Ring XL oversized rechargeable vanity speaker mirror is a thing of beauty and assists in getting people made up for the day. The vanitytop mirror is an oversized 13-inch home beauty ring, loaded with technology features to make the whole experience enjoyable. The USB charging mirror is built with full-spectrum lighting up to 1,000 LUX of light, with four levels of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert