Club News: Iowa Retired School Personnel hold meeting

Iowa Retired School Personnel

The Council Bluffs area chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel met Oct. 20 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-one members attended, including three new members, Sherry Johnson and Pat Frascht, both Lewis Central retirees, and Connie Bradshaw, who retired from Lake View-Auburn Schools.

Following lunch, the program was introduced by Rev. Tews of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Dr. J. Gordon Christensen entertained us with a medley of patriotic and old time favorites. Dr. Christensen, a graduate of Hastings College, was a long time elementary music teacher. He currently has 12 organ students. We were invited to attend his noontime organ concerts at St. Paul’s Church during Lent.

The business meeting was called to order by President JoAnn Tews. A public service announcement was made by Patti Ford, who talked about the trip she is sponsoring next October, which will follow Paul’s journey in Greece. Darlene Schwarzkopf shared with us memories of the teacher who influenced her life.

The next meeting will be held Nov. 17 at the Country Club. The musical program will be presented by the group witness. Any retired person who has been employed in any of our nation’s schools or public libraries is eligible for membership.