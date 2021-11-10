Club News: Iowa Retired School Personnel hold meeting

Iowa Retired School Personnel
The Council Bluffs area chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel met Oct. 20 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-one members attended, including three new members, Sherry Johnson and Pat Frascht, both Lewis Central retirees, and Connie Bradshaw, who retired from Lake View-Auburn Schools.
Following lunch, the program was introduced by Rev. Tews of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Dr. J. Gordon Christensen entertained us with a medley of patriotic and old time favorites. Dr. Christensen, a graduate of Hastings College, was a long time elementary music teacher. He currently has 12 organ students. We were invited to attend his noontime organ concerts at St. Paul’s Church during Lent.
The business meeting was called to order by President JoAnn Tews. A public service announcement was made by Patti Ford, who talked about the trip she is sponsoring next October, which will follow Paul’s journey in Greece. Darlene Schwarzkopf shared with us memories of the teacher who influenced her life.
The next meeting will be held Nov. 17 at the Country Club. The musical program will be presented by the group witness. Any retired person who has been employed in any of our nation’s schools or public libraries is eligible for membership.
Persons interested should call Darlene at 712-323-0539 to learn more about the group or to make a reservation.
P.E.O. Chapter MF
P.E.O. Chapter MF gathered for its regular meeting on Nov. 4 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Jan Andersen served as hostess and 15 members were present.
We heard short reports regarding the many education projects sponsored by P.E.O. International. We are very proud of the commitment to further higher education opportunities for women across our state, the country and around the world.
Chapter MF participates as a Partner in Peace through the International Peace Scholarship Fund. This partnership gives local chapters the ability to build relationship with international students.
We look forward to communicating with our assigned PhD candidate from Rwanda studying at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Our next meeting will be Dec. 2 and we will honor and celebrate Karen Collins as a 50 year member of P.E.O.