Club News: Johnson joins Chapter MF

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts those who participated in the Betty White Donation Day, both to our rescue and all others. What a wonderful way to remember a wonderful woman.
With all the stressors that we’re under daily, wouldn’t it be nice to get/give a gift that brings joy, especially this Valentine’s Day? Consid…
Some studies show that as many as 25-33% of people have one or more symptoms four or more weeks after recovering from acute COVID-19, UNMC experts said.
As of Thursday, 8.6% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents had a breakthrough case, but only .026% have died. In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.
No one can see the future, but these experts offer insights about what’s reasonable to expect.
Beginning today the Nomi Health COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs will require appointments.
Mt. Hope United
The BA.2 variant, which some have dubbed the “stealth” variant, was identified in December during an outbreak in Denmark, according to the Douglas County Health Department. It also has been identified in India and the United Kingdom.
Esupplementsales is recalling lot No. 2107 of Hard Dawn Rise and Shine capsules due to the presence of undeclared Tadalafil. Hard Dawn Rise an…
Bullet journals are diaries that lend themselves to dynamic use through creative design. You fill them out the old-fashioned way: writing, doodling and more.
