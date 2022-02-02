 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club News: Johnson joins Chapter MF

Club News Diane Johnson.jpg

At their recent meeting PEO Chapter MF was delighted to welcome new member Diane Johnson. It was a day of celebration as members celebrated Founders' Day with a skit written by Irene Brucker and presented by Irene and Judy Hughes.
