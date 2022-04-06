Club News: Lewis Hustling Pioneers hold meeting

Lewis Hustling Pioneers hold meeting
The Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club held its annual Workshop Meeting on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Salem United Methodist Church. It was attended by 12 members and 11 parents.
Members made monster cookies or quick bread as their baking project under the direction of Dawn Neighbors. The sewing project was an upcycled drawstring bag made from a T-shirt and was led by Landon Calderwood, the youth outreach coordinator from West Pottawattamie Extension.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Salem United Methodist Church.
