Club News: Local clubs and organizations hold meetings
- Updated
Work continues as the City of Council Bluffs continues to revamps River’s Edge — the fourth and final phase of construction has begun.
- Updated
There's no reliable way for someone to know whether a prior COVID infection will provide protection, particularly in the face of the delta variant, UNMC experts say.
- Updated
The Nomi Health Council Bluffs COVID-19 testing site has been relocated to 1751 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs. The location is near the Counc…
- Updated
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular …
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
Two new robot-assisted surgical systems are helping Methodist Health System physicians go farther into the lungs with the aim of speeding the process of diagnosing and treating lung cancers.
A woman left paralyzed from the chest down at age 16 by a theater accident shared her inspiring story of hope and recovery Thursday at Lewis C…
Small hospitals say the transfer center often can't help them, leaving them to call individual hospitals to try to find beds for ill patients.
Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!
Sometimes we need to look back to look forward. In this case, looking back on the famous poem, Sonnet 43 “How Do I Love Thee?” by Elizabeth Ba…