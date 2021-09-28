Club News: Local clubs and organizations hold meetings

Iowa Retired School Personnel

The Council Bluffs Area Chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel met Sept. 15 at the Council Bluffs Country Club.

Twenty six members attended, including four new members, Bob Traylor who retired from ISD, Dena Higginbotham, Deb Goodman and Kristy Nickolisen -- all Council Bluffs Schools retirees.

Following lunch, the group held its business meeting and reviewed the changes made to the bylaws of the Constitution. Instead of a program, the group enjoyed a social time during which members shared how they had spent the time since our last meeting which was held in November, 2019.

Members had undertaken remodeling projects, enlarging garden plots, doing more cooking at home, increasing time on projects such as quilting, sewing masks, learning to crochet and learning how to attend meetings via Zoom.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Country Club. Any retired person who has been employed in any of our nation’s schools or public libraries is eligible for membership.

Persons interested should call Darlene at 712-323-0539 to learn more about the group.