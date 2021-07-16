 Skip to main content
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

Club News graphic
P.E.O. Chapter FK

A modified business meeting was held on July 9 at the Council Bluffs Country Club, and 22 sisters were in attendance.

COVIED-19 guidelines have been revised by International and we are on the way to opening up more.

Kathy Fox and Mary Killpack were the hostesses and Mary Killpack provided the fundraiser that proceeds go towards for our P.E.O. projects.

We were pleased to welcome speakers from Connections Area Agency providing information regarding the services the offer.

We are proud of the hard work provided by our Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund committee with help from other sisters in successfully awarding our applicant scholarship money.

We look forward to our Sept. 10 meeting that will be attended by a State visitor. We anticipate a very informative meeting.

