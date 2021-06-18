Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter LP

After a series of pandemic interruptions, related illnesses and family bereavements, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is pleased to continue in its 58th year of operation with visions of growth and the provision of continuing educational opportunities on behalf of area women aspiring to complete a college education.

Meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Social Hall of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., Chapter LP officers under the leadership and direction of president Monica Sciortino and vice president Cheryl Punteney will join together in an illustrative Initiation Ceremony for the observance and benefit of a P.E.O. Iowa State representative, an exercise familiar to the entire Sisterhood.

The program will be facilitated through Zoom. Using the same technology, the visitation will continue in a friendly communicative learning environment for the enlightenment and enjoyment of all members in attendance.

Other chapter officers participating in the Zoom demonstration will be Carol Collins; Debra Ebke; Karen Behrens; Katie Wright; Judy Lookabill; Carol Mattox; and Dee Youngman.

Following this meeting, Chapter LP will take a summer break, delaying the resumption of its activities until August 24.