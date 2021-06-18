Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

Chapter FK delegate, Peggy Tye, attending the 128th annual Convention of Iowa State Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood on June 5. The theme was “Radiate All Light Possible” and Sue Aanes, Chapter EV, New London, presided over 550 delegates and visitors for the first ever virtual convention.

Attendees viewed workshops and heard from recipients of P.E.O.’s six philanthropies and the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund, Inc. The convention concluded with the instillation of the 2021-2022 executive board officers headed by president Carol Goldsmith, CB, Ida Grove; vice president, Carrie Wilkinson, OP, Cedar Rapids; organizer, Christin Smith, HL, Dubuque; treasurer, Lisa Reindl, OV, Cedar Falls; and secretary, Pam Schulz, KK, Cedar Rapids.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. There are approximately 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 250,000 members. Iowa is the second largest state chapter with 363 chapters and nearly 15,000 members.