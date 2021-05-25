Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

It was a great day for P.E.O. with 24 members and two guests were in attendance. Attendees continued to practice social distancing and were wearing masks.

We had our first “safe” fundraiser. A beautiful red geranium plant was raffled and won by Judy Whalen.

Marsha Grandick shared a slide show of last year’s meetings and activities. It was a nice reminder of how we all coped with COVID-19 by following international guidelines.

We were able to share and celebrate eight sisters birthdays coming up. Marilyn Knauss shared a letter from Carol Goldsmith, our State Vice President.

All seven chapters from Council Bluffs will be part of the team planning and implementing the 2022 State Convention. Chapter FK has chosen registration as our choice of committees. The convention will take place June 4-6, 2022 and several sisters have expressed an interest in attending.

Our Star Scholarship recipient, Jaya Davis, received word that she is one of the winners of the scholarship. We are progressing with the process for our candidate for the IPPF Scholarship.

The 2021 convention will be presented virtually and all sisters have the opportunity to attend. You must register by Saturday.

Proposed amendments were read and voted on so that our delegate, Peggy Tye, can vote accordingly at the convention. Our next get together will be a social on Friday.