Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club

The Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club held their April meeting/project day on April 11, at Salem Methodist church at 6 p.m. Calling meeting to order was President Mallory Miller.

Pledge of allegiance completed, and roll call was taken by Josey Neighbors, and the question asked was, “What‘s your favorite meal?”

It was answered by 12 members, with nine parents in attendance.

The treasure report was given by Mary Graeve, and the balance for club is currently $2,160.12.

Discussion of 4-H record books and encouragement of members 4th grade and older to complete a book took place. Books will be offered to 4-H members.

Discussion of record book rubric, new videos and information on how to complete a record book are available online at the IA 4-H West Pott. website.

Many upcoming dates and deadlines were reviewed and shared.

The 4-H pledge was led by the group, and 4-H presentations were completed by Mary & Alex Graeve.

After presentations, meeting was adjourned.

Horticulture planting and tie blanket projects are completed, and blankets will be donated to Project Linus.