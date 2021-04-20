 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings
0 comments

Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image1.jpeg

Members of the Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club hold a tie blanket made by members of the club.

 Courtesy Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club

Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club

The Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Club held their April meeting/project day on April 11, at Salem Methodist church at 6 p.m. Calling meeting to order was President Mallory Miller.

Pledge of allegiance completed, and roll call was taken by Josey Neighbors, and the question asked was, “What‘s your favorite meal?”

It was answered by 12 members, with nine parents in attendance.

The treasure report was given by Mary Graeve, and the balance for club is currently $2,160.12.

Discussion of 4-H record books and encouragement of members 4th grade and older to complete a book took place. Books will be offered to 4-H members.

Discussion of record book rubric, new videos and information on how to complete a record book are available online at the IA 4-H West Pott. website.

Many upcoming dates and deadlines were reviewed and shared.

The 4-H pledge was led by the group, and 4-H presentations were completed by Mary & Alex Graeve.

After presentations, meeting was adjourned.

Horticulture planting and tie blanket projects are completed, and blankets will be donated to Project Linus.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma school cheers for cafeteria manager as she passes her U.S. citizenship test

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best-paying cities for electricians
Lifestyles

The best-paying cities for electricians

Electricians can enter the field without four-year degrees and can instead opt for a less expensive trade school education or an apprenticeship that allows them to earn while they hone their skills. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert