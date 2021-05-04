Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood

After a long pandemic pause, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood resumed its series of monthly business and social meetings on April 27, at 1 p.m. — members gathered in the community reception room of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Under the leadership of president Monica Sciortino, officers and committee members were announced for the coming year: President, Monica Sciortino; Cheryl Punteney, Vice President; Carol Collins, Recording Secretary; Corresponding Secretary, Debra Ebke; Treasurer, Karen Behrens; Chaplin, Katie Wright; and Guard, Carol Mattox.

Upcoming and newly named committees will be working out the format details, special arrangements and assignments for the chapter’s annual fundraising events.

Plans for August and October preliminarily include a Summer Salad Luncheon for prospective members and the resumption of Autumn Bridge which invites the participation of area bridge players.

Proceeds from these two events are to be earmarked for scholarships for eligible and financially-deprived college students, enabling recipients to complete a college education.

The chapter’s next meeting will be held on May 11 at 1 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs St.