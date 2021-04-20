Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK
P.E.O. Chapter FK held its regular meeting in-person on April 9 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 22 members in attendance. This is the first in-person meeting since Sept., 2020. Everyone wore masks, practiced social distancing and enjoyed being able to interact with each other.
Peggy Tye and Lana Cruz decorated the tables with each one representing a holiday that was missed due to COVID-19 — Halloween, Christmas, New Years, Valentines, St. Patrick’s Day and Independence Day.
Treasurer, Julie Morton, read the Iowa State Chapter Released Report, Kathy Fox was installed as Guard and Julianne Morton was installed as Treasurer.
Karen Gillman was welcomed into Chapter FK. She is transferring from Chapter MQ, and we are excited to add her to our chapter. Our new yearbooks were distributed to all of the members present. Westy Nelson challenged the sisters to take one or two more yearbooks and deliver them to our sisters that were not able to attend today. Congrats to the yearbook committee for doing a fantastic job again!
Two proposed amendments were discussed and voted on. The first is to reduce the required regular meetings from 15 to 12 annually. The second proposed amendment would eliminate the condition that two votes shall be sufficient to defeat the ballot and would specify a favorable vote of two-thirds of the chapter members present shall approve the ballot.
All P.E.O. sisters are invited to attend the virtual P.E.O. State Convention. Program Chair, Charmaine Kaiser reported the we will be having socials April 23 and May 28. Our regular meeting on May 14 will include the program “Oh You Beautiful Dolls” by one of our own members.
Diane Carlon and Deann Over presented an Iowa P.E.O. Scholarship Project candidate. Information was provided regarding candidate — family background and medical needs.
It was moved and seconded to support this much needed endeavor.
The meeting ended with a very informative virtual program on the Hoff Family Arts and Cultural Center in Council Bluffs. Our next meeting on April 23 will be a social.