Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

P.E.O. Chapter FK held its regular meeting in-person on April 9 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 22 members in attendance. This is the first in-person meeting since Sept., 2020. Everyone wore masks, practiced social distancing and enjoyed being able to interact with each other.

Peggy Tye and Lana Cruz decorated the tables with each one representing a holiday that was missed due to COVID-19 — Halloween, Christmas, New Years, Valentines, St. Patrick’s Day and Independence Day.

Treasurer, Julie Morton, read the Iowa State Chapter Released Report, Kathy Fox was installed as Guard and Julianne Morton was installed as Treasurer.

Karen Gillman was welcomed into Chapter FK. She is transferring from Chapter MQ, and we are excited to add her to our chapter. Our new yearbooks were distributed to all of the members present. Westy Nelson challenged the sisters to take one or two more yearbooks and deliver them to our sisters that were not able to attend today. Congrats to the yearbook committee for doing a fantastic job again!