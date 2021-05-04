Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H Group

The Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H held their monthly club on April 11, at Salem United Methodist Church.

The group consisted of eight members and two new members.

Buddi Thompson, the club leader, brought lambs to teach the members learn how to care for them. The members got to plant a flower in a pot to take home and members also tied blankets.

There were two presentations, Alex Graeve taught about fishing and Mary Graeve taught how to show a dog.

The event was organized by the club leader’s Thompson and Dawn Neighbors.