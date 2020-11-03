Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter FK

As with so many other organizations, P.E.O. has had to make many concessions to fight the spread of COVID-19. We were finally able to resume meetings as of September — admittedly, with some modifications. On Oct. 23, Chapter FK met at the Council Bluffs Country Club. President Peggy Tye called the meeting to order and received reports from several committee members. She provided sign-up sheets for volunteers for next year’s committee chairpersons.

Mary Killpack, past historian, presented a lovely picture book compiling the past two years of FK history. She donated it to her FK sisters for all to share and enjoy.

Kathy Thomsen and Tye interviewed a Lewis Central student and submitted an application for a potential Star Scholarship. Chapter FK is fortunate to sponsor such an outstanding young lady and wishes her the very best.

Reports were given on the International Peace Scholarship and Cottey College.

The next regular business meeting of Chapter FK will be Nov. 13 at the country club.