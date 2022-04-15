CLUB NEWS: Organizations host meetings

Chapter FKChapter FK met on April 8 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-two members were present.

We started out with a program given by Lorne Seilstad, a local author. She gave a little history on several of her books and the process of writing and being published. Lorne had several of her books available for us to review. It was a very informative and entertaining program!

Our sister Elma Lynn attended for the first time in quite a while. We so appreciate her daughter for bringing her to join us.

Deann Over presented Peggy Tye with a gavel and a gift from the chapter in appreciation for all she did while serving as our president.

A notice from the Executive Board of International Chapter was shared regarding initiation ceremonies: “The Executive Board of International Chapter is happy to announce that members will be joining the P.E.O. Sisterhood through our beautiful Ceremony of Initiation beginning again July 1, 2022.”

President Patti Ford installed Kathy Fox as co-guard and Kathy Thomsen as Corresponding Secretary.

Reciprocity Brunch will be held on Saturday, April 23 at New Horizon Presbyterian Church.

Our next meeting will be on April 22.

PEO Sisterhood Chapter LPChapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood welcomed invited guests and visitors to its April 12 afternoon reception at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to hear the opening program in a new series entitled “Celebrating Council Bluffs” in its 176th birthday year. The program featured well-known historian-speaker Dr. Richard Warner who, in his presentation, used video clips as illustrations in an overview of the territory known as Council Bluffs in its beginning years. Originally called Kanesville by native Americans living on the land, the name of Council Bluffs was made official when it became the terminus for railroads traveling across the land.

Preceding the program, visitors were invited to enjoy refreshments consisting of frosted cakes, Easter candies, and hot beverages as arranged by hostess, Debra Ebke, assisted by chapter members Darlene Schwarzkopf and Pauline Larsen.

In conclusion, Chapter LP president Beverly Fletcher presided over a short business meeting to address current and upcoming business matters that included a review of ByLaws, the recruitment and installation of new members, and a preview of chapter members’ original designs in arts & crafts for exhibit and sale at the upcoming Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Brunch on Saturday, April 23rd.

The next chapter meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 1 p.m., at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs Street. The program — open to the public — will feature guest speaker Drew Kamp, President of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce. His topic will be a salute to the City of Council Bluffs — entitled “Where have we been, and where are we going?”

Lewis Hustling Pioneers 4-H ClubThe Lewis Hustling Pioneers held their monthly club meeting on Sunday April 10, 2022 at Salem United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. It was attended by 11 members and eight parents. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, upcoming events and important deadlines were discussed. The need to make decisions regarding the soda truck at our county fair was communicated to the club. The meeting was closed with the 4-H Pledge.

Educational presentations were given by six members. Alex Graeve talked about hunting with his shotgun. Mary Graeve explained the many reasons to show at the Iowa State Fair. KayLynn Kepler-Thomason spoke on showing chickens at fair. Lyla Hanwright demonstrated cake decorating techniques. Jackie Kepler-Thomason talked about her pet goldfish. Jacob Kepler-Thomason presented his card collection to the club. The next meeting will be held on May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church.