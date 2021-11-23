 Skip to main content
Club News: P.E.O Chapter FK hold meeting
Club News: P.E.O Chapter FK hold meeting

P.E.O. Chapter FK 

Chapter FK met on Nov. 10 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. In attendance was 25 members, one transfer and three guests attended.

We are all very excited to welcome new sisters into our sisterhood. It was such a great turnout on a blistery cold day.

Patti Ford and Kathy Thomsen were hostesses for the event and Marsha Grandick provided the fundraiser.

Marilyn Knauss shared adopted amendments that will take affect after January mailing. Committee members shared information and updated us on the happenings of their committees. Program chair, Charmaine Kaiser asked us all to be thinking of a story of a Christmas memory to share at our next meeting.

Our future Star Scholarship candidates submission is completed and verified. Our current Star scholarship recipient will be sent a "care" package from our chapter to help get through finals week.

Our next scheduled meeting will be on Dec. 10.

