Club News: P.E.O Chapter FK hold meeting

P.E.O. Chapter FK

P.E.O. Chapter FK held two meetings in October.

We had 23 sisters present at the Oct. 8 meeting. Prior to the business meeting Jill Killion, the volunteer coordinator at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, shared many volunteer opportunities that are available to us to get involved.

CharLes Kemmish and Linda Martin were hostesses and Kathy Fox donated the fundraiser. Sympathies were expressed to several members who have lost family members including one of our P.E.O. sisters.

A fundraiser and a special collection was donated in memory of Corporal Daegan Page, grandson of President Peggy Tye, killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

Kathy Thomsen presented a candidate for the STAR scholarship. We think she is another winner.

Tye and Marilyn Knauss attended the first ever virtual international convention and gained a wealth of knowledge.

We had 25 sisters present at the Oct. 22 meeting. Prior to the business meeting, Brenda Mainwaring of the Iowa West Foundation gave a very informative program. It was eye opening to learn of all the facets of this foundation.