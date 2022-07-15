Club News: P.E.O. Chapter FK hosts luau-themed meeting

P.E.O. Chapter FK hosts luau-themed meeting

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on July 8 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-one members were present. Mary Killpack and Judy Moore served as hostesses and Kathy Thompson provided the fundraiser. It was a luau theme event with lei’s, fans and Hawaiian wedding cake made by Mary Killpack.

We are celebrating seven birthdays in the month of July. Our program at this meeting was given by Patti Ford and Shar Pekny. We traveled with them through their slides and memorabilia on their trip to the Holy Land. What a wonderful experience.

The business meeting was called to order and reports were presented. Treasurer Julie Morton reported on finances. Corresponding Secretary pro-tem Marilyn Knauss read thank you notes received. We were also reminded of the P.E.O. visit day at Cottey College, scheduled for Oct. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Ann Bragg reported on the Educational Loan Fund. Marsha Grandick gave a summary of the Program Committee and upcoming social gatherings.

Peggy Tye was our “Member Spotlight” this month!

Mary Killpack and Westy Nelson reported the the Bed and Breakfast program has returned and they will provide more information as it continues to roll out again.