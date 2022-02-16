Club News: P.E.O. Chapter FK hosts meeting

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on Feb. 11 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty members were present to help celebrate a early Valentine’s Day. Hostesses were Judy Moore and Deann Over, Marilyn Knauss provided the item for the fundraiser.

We had a update on the upcoming State Convention given by Charmaine Kaiser. Only voting members will be allowed to attend, the convention will be held for only one day. Jan Stone and Marsha Grandick have been selected to be two out of 20 convention core workers. They will be part of the guard duty needed at the convention.

Reciprocity brunch will be held on April 23 at 9:30 a.m. at the New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Julie Morton will be collecting checks for it at our March meeting.

Our next meeting will be on Friday, March 11, that will include the installation of officers along with nomination of delegate and alternate to the State Convention.