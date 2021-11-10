Club News: P.E.O. Chapter MF hold meeting

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF gathered for its regular meeting on Nov. 4 at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Jan Andersen served as hostess and 15 members were present.

We heard short reports regarding the many education projects sponsored by P.E.O. International. We are very proud of the commitment to further higher education opportunities for women across our state, the country and around the world.

Chapter MF participates as a Partner in Peace through the International Peace Scholarship Fund. This partnership gives local chapters the ability to build relationship with international students.

We look forward to communicating with our assigned PhD candidate from Rwanda studying at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Our next meeting will be Dec. 2 and we will honor and celebrate Karen Collins as a 50 year member of P.E.O.