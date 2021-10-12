 Skip to main content
Club News: P.E.O Chapter MF hold meeting
Club News: P.E.O Chapter MF hold meeting

101221-cbn-news-clubnews-p1.jpg

P.E.O. Chapter MF President Bev DeVault with a sampling of collected items at the meeting on Oct. 7, 2021.

 COURTESY GLORIA WILKINSON

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular meeting on Thursday at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 14 members present and still observing COVID-19 guidelines. We accepted donations of school supplies to be distributed where needed throughout the public schools. 

The program presented by Bev DeVault and Judy Hughes was a report of the 2021 Convention of International Chapter. Included in the presentation was a message from the outgoing International Chapter President Brenda Atchison and also updates on the status of amendments. Following the meeting we gathered for lunch.

Our next meeting will be a social on Oct. 21 at the Iowa West Sports Plex to celebrate the 52nd birthday of Chapter MF with guests and BILs welcome to attend. Nov. 4 is the next regular meeting and a reminder to bring your Filled Sock, a P.E.O. program to lend support to all the projects we hold dear.

