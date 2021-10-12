Club News: P.E.O Chapter MF hold meeting

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF held its regular meeting on Thursday at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 14 members present and still observing COVID-19 guidelines. We accepted donations of school supplies to be distributed where needed throughout the public schools.

The program presented by Bev DeVault and Judy Hughes was a report of the 2021 Convention of International Chapter. Included in the presentation was a message from the outgoing International Chapter President Brenda Atchison and also updates on the status of amendments. Following the meeting we gathered for lunch.

Our next meeting will be a social on Oct. 21 at the Iowa West Sports Plex to celebrate the 52nd birthday of Chapter MF with guests and BILs welcome to attend. Nov. 4 is the next regular meeting and a reminder to bring your Filled Sock, a P.E.O. program to lend support to all the projects we hold dear.