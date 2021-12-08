 Skip to main content
Club News: P.E.O. Chapter MF holds meeting

IMG_0981.jpg

P.E.O. Chapter MF member Karen Collins celebrating her 50 years of membership.

 COURTESY GLORIA WILKINSON

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF met on Dec. 2 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 18 members present.

The program was a celebration in honor of Karen Collins and her 50 years as an active P.E.O. member. Karen was in several chapters throughout the country as she and Bob, her military husband, moved regularly due to his career. Karen has served Chapter MF in many capacities including a couple of terms as president. We love and appreciate Karen for all she does but mostly for who she is.

Congratulations!

As COVID-19 protocols remain in place we were reminded how hard it has been for some to hold meetings in person. Some chapters still gather on Zoom and others cannot meet at all. Please remember to contact, support and nurture your sisters during this on-going pandemic.

Our next meeting will be hosted by Judy Hughes and Irene Brucker on Jan. 20 when we acknowledge Founders Day. The location has yet to be determined and members will be informed via email.

