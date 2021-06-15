CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood

Following a long pandemic break, the P.E.O Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood held its spring meeting on Monday, May 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.
Hosted by Chapter GQ, chapter members were invited to take home pastries prepared by the creative hands of Nancy File and Mary Thomsen.
Following an informal “get acquainted” gathering, the meeting came together in due form and was conducted by retiring president Jan Stroy of Chapter IQ who recapped finished and unfinished business for the year, entertained committee reports and presided over the installation of new officers for 2021-2022 to include: President Joanne Becker, representing Chapter LP. Newly appointed Vice President Kathleen Pyper of Chapter LR and and Julie Funkhouser, Chapter OZ of Treynor, was appointed treasurer.
Former president Amy Krasne of Chapter IQ will serve in an advisory capacity. Other officers and committee appointees will be drawn from eight area chapters: LP; LR; MF; MQ; OZ; FK; GQ; and IQ to round out the leadership.
Reciprocity serves as a coordinating clearinghouse for eight area chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization in Southwest Iowa known as “P.E.O.” It provides names of prospective members by way of Lateral Transfers and Unaffiliated Members to each chapter; helps in the coordination of programs for Continuing Education grants and scholarships for financially-deprived and deserving women to help them complete their college education and , in addition, it promotes in the support of Cottey College, a fully-accredited educational institution for women located in Nevada, Missouri which is under the ownership and auspices of P.E.O. International.
It also facilitates support for the P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship program. Finally, Reciprocity is the coordinating host for an annual brunch for all chapters to come together as a group in the spring of the year where individual chapters can circulate vital information to their sister chapters and market goods in a fundraising mode.
Reciprocity will hold its fall planning meeting on Sept. 20 at a located to be announced.