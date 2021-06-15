CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood

Following a long pandemic break, the P.E.O Council Bluffs/Treynor Reciprocity Sisterhood held its spring meeting on Monday, May 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs.

Hosted by Chapter GQ, chapter members were invited to take home pastries prepared by the creative hands of Nancy File and Mary Thomsen.

Following an informal “get acquainted” gathering, the meeting came together in due form and was conducted by retiring president Jan Stroy of Chapter IQ who recapped finished and unfinished business for the year, entertained committee reports and presided over the installation of new officers for 2021-2022 to include: President Joanne Becker, representing Chapter LP. Newly appointed Vice President Kathleen Pyper of Chapter LR and and Julie Funkhouser, Chapter OZ of Treynor, was appointed treasurer.

Former president Amy Krasne of Chapter IQ will serve in an advisory capacity. Other officers and committee appointees will be drawn from eight area chapters: LP; LR; MF; MQ; OZ; FK; GQ; and IQ to round out the leadership.