CLUB NEWS: P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LP

P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter LP

The election of new officers, the naming of committee chairs and the announcement of new programs and guest speakers for the upcoming season were at the top of the list when Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met at 1 on Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluffs St.

Members were warmly greeted and served refreshments by co-hostesses Darlene Schwarzkopf and Monica Sciortino.

Duly elected president and officers for Chapter LP for 2022 and 2023 are: Beverly Fletcher, president, who will be joined at the helm by Vice President Sciortino; Karen Behrens, treasurer and Carol Collins, recording secretary. Other officers elected to serve include: Debra Ebke, corresponding secretary; Chaplin and Alternate Katie Wright and Darlene Schwarzkopt;

Assuming the position of guard will be Pauline Larsen. Sciortino was appointed to represent the chapter at the P.E.O. Iowa State Convention in May.

Eighteen committees and appointed Chairs were announced and circulated in a printed format among whom were two chapter representatives appointed to serve on the board of directors of Reciprocity. They are: Cheryl Punteney, president, and Karen Behrens. Reciprocity is a clearing house for eight P.E.O. Chapters in Council Bluffs and Treynor.

A thematic program series was announced for the upcoming season as “Celebrating the City of Council Bluffs in its 176th Birthday Year.” Highlighting each meeting will be distinguished guest speakers to discuss and illustrate periods of historical interest in the life of the developing city -- of special interest to native Iowans.

Members of Chapter LP will meet again on Tuesday afternoon, March 22 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for the installation of new officers.