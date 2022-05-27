Club News: Retired School Personnel meet, Catholic Daughters support abuse victims

Retired School Personnel wrap up another year, commence recessThe Council Bluffs Area Chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel concluded the 2021-2022 school year with a very successful craft and bake sale on April 20.

The group raised $611 for the Scholarship Fund. Items available included plants, baked items, craft items and gift cards.

On March 16, the group met and, following lunch, enjoyed the program, “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate,” presented by Gere’ Stevens of the Iowa State University Extension Service.

Bev Fletcher was named chairman of the Nominations Committee and will prepare a slate of officers to be voted on at the April meeting. The group discussed the District meeting to be held on May 17.

Officers elected for the 2022-2023 school year are president, Bev Fletcher; vice-president, still open; secretary, co-secretaries Diane Johnson and Julie Dillahay; treasurer, Nancy File will be in charge of collecting dues and other monies and Joan Blum will be in charge of reservations and collecting money for lunches; courtesy, Carol Mattox; and membership will be handled by JoAnn Tews and Darlene Schwarzkopf.

The group is in recess until Sept. 21.

Local organization has scored a victory against domestic abuseCatholic Daughters of the Americas Court #330 of Council Bluffs, Iowa, held a citywide collection at all the Catholic churches on the weekend of April 23-24.

Called the LifeSaver collection, this annual event has been repeatedly conducted by a group that was chartered in 1920. The purpose is to assist families who are victims of domestic violence in Council Bluffs and statewide.

Treasurer Janice Roth reports that this year, the total amount collected was $5,007.26, a record amount for which the women of Court #330 are most grateful. Of these funds, 60% has gone to the local Catholic Charities Shelter (formerly known as Phoenix House.) The remaining 40% has been sent to the Iowa State Catholic Daughters for distribution throughout Iowa. The need has never been greater, and so the national organization of the Catholic Daughters, located in New York City, promotes this collection every April across the United States.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is one of the oldest and largest charitable organizations of Catholic women in the world, established by the Knights of Columbus in Utica, New York in 1903. The organization’s motto is “Unity and charity.”

Catholic Daughters name new officersThe Catholic Daughters Court St. Athony #330 of Council Bluffs, recently elected new officers for 2022-2024.

Those officers are Treasurer Jan Roth, District Deputy Terri Dynek, Regent Carol Hollenbeck, Vice Regent Petra Lincoln, Recording Secretary Angie Shea and Financial Secretary Dola Mehsling.

